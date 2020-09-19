 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Things for Trump supporters to ponder
0 comments

Letter: Things for Trump supporters to ponder

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

If you are a Trump supporter please ponder the following:

1. Understand that when all news organizations except for FOX call you unfit and a liar, that you are the problem, not the news publications.

2. Stop lying. It is a sign of stupidity.

3. Work with our allies because we need them. When you lambaste them, you destroy our reputation as a leader.

4. Unify instead of divide. We are a country of many different races, cultures and beliefs. Trump only wants to provide help to those who support him.

5. Respect our democracy. Stop criticizing judges, the Federal Reserve, ignoring subpoenas. Respect the intelligence gathering even when it devalues your election.

6. Stop firing inspector generals who want to tell the truth about your corruption.

7. Stop claiming climate change is a hoax so your buddies can make money.

8. Stop whining about your predecessor using executive orders and playing golf when you have exceeded his numbers. It just reveals your hypocrisy.

9. Stop devaluing truth when it reveals your lies.

10. Act like a president. Stop whining and calling people names when they disagree with you.

SHARON ELLMORE

ROANOKE

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Vote anyone but Trump

People develop spiritual beliefs through heritage, family, culture and their own lived experience. From these beliefs we cultivate our faith. …

Letters

Letter: He had a chance

He had a chance. A chance to get one thing right for the right reasons. Any guesses who may be the topic here? In January the man in the White…

Letters

Letter: Ben Cline is a follower

I am writing in response to the letter written by Brad Kerchof requesting that Ben Cline show some leadership and take a position on important…

Letters

Letter: Name change question

Are people with the name Lee, Jackson, Tucker (big slave owners for original sugarcane plantation) etc. going to need to change their name in …

Letters

Letter: Really, who cares?

It is hard to believe that the best The Roanoke Times could do for their editorial on August 20 was concerning a song "The Night They Drove Ol…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert