Letter: Things for Trump supporters to ponder

If you are a Trump supporter please ponder the following:
1. Understand that when all news organizations except for FOX call you unfit and a liar, that you are the problem, not the news publications.
2. Stop lying. It is a sign of stupidity.
3. Work with our allies because we need them. When you lambaste them, you destroy our reputation as a leader.
4. Unify instead of divide. We are a country of many different races, cultures and beliefs. Trump only wants to provide help to those who support him.
5. Respect our democracy. Stop criticizing judges, the Federal Reserve, ignoring subpoenas. Respect the intelligence gathering even when it devalues your election.
6. Stop firing inspector generals who want to tell the truth about your corruption.
7. Stop claiming climate change is a hoax so your buddies can make money.
8. Stop whining about your predecessor using executive orders and playing golf when you have exceeded his numbers. It just reveals your hypocrisy.
9. Stop devaluing truth when it reveals your lies.
10. Act like a president. Stop whining and calling people names when they disagree with you.
SHARON ELLMORE
ROANOKE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!