Letter: Things Griffith could do if he was really concerned

I just received Rep. Morgan Griffith's weekly newsletter, where he recounts a bit of history about debates that proved to be consequential and their effect on the upcoming election of the times. We are not in those times - we are in the middle of a health crisis, possibly the most dangerous in our country's history.
Mr. Griffith describes how the recent change to allow absentee voting 45 days before the election could have voters make their selection before hearing a debate that might change their mind. The rule ALLOWS voters to vote up to 45 days early, it does not require it.
If he was really concerned with the ability of voters to make an informed selection and have it counted, he would be working toward increasing funding to support the Postal Service so they can address the expected flood of absentee ballots this year. He might also encourage counties to provide (more) drop boxes so voters can avoid the expected postal deluge completely.
One more point. This is not 1864 or 1960 or 1980. Does he really think, in today's political environment, that anybody's mind is going to be changed by a debate at this point?
I'm 65 and have at least two other vulnerabilities to COVID-19. As Rep. Griffith suggested, I'm taking appropriate precautions. I've already requested my absentee ballot (from https://www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting/) and I'm voting as early as I can.
ERROLL V. "JEFF" NICOLL
BLACKSBURG
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!