Letter: Think before acting on government proposals

The proposal to tax unrealized gains on stocks is a bad idea because it is the "foot in the door" to future and higher taxation of middle class working people.

The tax is being hyped as a tax on the super wealthy which it is, as currently proposed, but we all know that the government never ceases to find ways to spend your money. So in all likelihood, if enacted, this form of taxation will eventually be placed on people in lower income brackets.

The easiest way to explain this tax is by example.

So today, if you buy a share of stock for $100 and the value of the share rises to $250 you pay tax on the gain of $150 when you sell the stock. Under the proposal you would pay tax on the $150 gain even if you do not sell the stock. As proposed, this tax on unrealized gains would only apply to the super wealthy. However, once the plan is in place it could easily creep down to lower tax brackets and eventually lead to taxing the average person's stock holdings, including IRA accounts, etc., or maybe even your home as it grows in value. For the government, it always seems easier to raise taxes than to cut "pork" out of the budget. By the way, did I mention the increase in personnel that would be needed to track and compute the taxes on this proposed change in the tax law?

Another bad idea being proposed is the releasing of gas from our petroleum reserves (petroleum which is for emergency use) to help lower prices at the pump. Why is this a bad idea? Because we will have to replenish the reserves with higher-priced gas in the future. Our government should remove many of the restrictions on oil and gas exploration and drilling so that we can become energy independent once again. Since it is the goal of government and environmentalists to reduce fossil fuels, we should do so only in proportion to the gain in green energy. Therefore if green energy can produce 25% of needed energy then we can reduce the use of fossil fuels by 25%, etc.

Dick Robers, Roanoke