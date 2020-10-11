Letter: This ballot is defective

I now have my 2020 national election absentee ballot in hand, and I am in the process of casting my vote.

But I find that the ballot appears defective -- it does not allow me to express my deepest desires in the presidential contest.

For only the second time in my lifetime (and I cast my first vote for Richard Nixon in 1960), I find that I am not really "for" either of the major presidential candidates. I do feel strongly "against" one of them, however, so I will be voting "for" the other. However, a "for" vote in favor of one candidate does not express my true intention.

I suspect that many voters, as they fill out their ballots during this election cycle, will encounter similar emotions.

It occurs to me that an improved ballot would allow the voter a choice to vote "for" or "against" a candidate. In a two-person race, the voter would be allowed to check only one of the four boxes, but would not be required to indicate support for someone they do not truly support.

Tabulation of the overall results would be somewhat different. All of the "against" votes for an individual candidate would be subtracted from the "for" vote total.

The result would be a lower net positive, or possibly actually an overall negative total.