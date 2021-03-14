Letter: This is Morgan Griffith today

This is who Morgan Griffith has become.

On Jan. 5, I contacted Morgan Griffith to request federal support for a national COVID vaccine program. It was already clear that Trump's neglect had thrown the country into chaos as each state scrambled to manage their own vaccination roll-outs.

But having watched Griffith carry Donald Trump's water for four years, I didn't expect much from my congressman. He had become nothing but an empty echo of the president. Trump owned him. Neither Trump nor Griffith let the mounting death toll bother them. They had an election to overturn.

On Jan. 15, Griffith responded to my request with an e-mailed form letter explaining all the government had done to create the vaccine and concluded with "his hope that the vaccine would help curb the pandemic".

That's as helpful as he got. He offered no ideas or support to boost the vaccination program. He acknowledged no need for federal leadership. His attitude seemed to be "not my problem".