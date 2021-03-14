 Skip to main content
Letter: This is Morgan Griffith today
This is who Morgan Griffith has become.

On Jan. 5, I contacted Morgan Griffith to request federal support for a national COVID vaccine program. It was already clear that Trump's neglect had thrown the country into chaos as each state scrambled to manage their own vaccination roll-outs.

But having watched Griffith carry Donald Trump's water for four years, I didn't expect much from my congressman. He had become nothing but an empty echo of the president. Trump owned him. Neither Trump nor Griffith let the mounting death toll bother them. They had an election to overturn.

On Jan. 15, Griffith responded to my request with an e-mailed form letter explaining all the government had done to create the vaccine and concluded with "his hope that the vaccine would help curb the pandemic".

That's as helpful as he got. He offered no ideas or support to boost the vaccination program. He acknowledged no need for federal leadership. His attitude seemed to be "not my problem".

Most importantly, he did want me to know that, even though he was not going to help our cause, if someone else in Congress proposed such a vaccine program, he would make sure any such proposal contained no mandates. So, rather than expediting the vaccine implementation for the millions of people who were dying to get it, his only concern was to make sure that nobody was going to force you and I to take it. Fighting for our rights, indeed.

Apparently , the most important thing to Morgan Griffith is that your rights to refuse the vaccine are never going to be taken away. The pandemic's obviously a "hoax," I suppose. "It's just going to disappear", right? Why bother?

This is what Morgan Griffith has become - a silent and empty suit who's lost his voice and his courage. When you fail to speak against Trump, his words become your words. It's true - the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Especially a rotten apple.

What a disgrace is this cowering neglect of duty. We deserve his resignation, at a minimum.

John Givens, Salem

