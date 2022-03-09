Letter: This is no time to cut ties with Pskov

According to the Feb. 27 edition of The Roanoke Times, Glenn Youngkin has called for an end to Norfolk's and Roanoke's Sister Cities partnerships in Russia. My former colleague Sasha Saari was instrumental in forming the partnership with the city of Pskov, Russia, and I'm certain that Sasha (who died in 2014) would oppose the governor's suggestion. Discontinuing this Sister Cities partnership would have no effect on Vladimir Putin; instead, it would formally sever ties between those who support mutual understanding between cultures.

A distinguished Ferrum alumna who subsequently earned a doctorate in Russian at the University of Virginia said to me recently, "I am certain that our sister city folks in Pskov are just as horrified at this as we are. The Sister Cities program does not support a government, but it facilitates hands reaching out between cultures. It might be more useful to talk to our counterparts there and discuss things. Why should we cut off friends who are potentially as upset as we are? Cutting off oligarchs is one thing. Shunning our friends is quite another."