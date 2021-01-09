Letter: This is not the constitutional republic our founding fathers envisioned

On September 17th, 1787, the Constitution of the United States was ratified, and contrary to popular belief, a Constitutional REPUBLIC, NOT a Democracy, was created. The Constitution was to protect the state and INDIVIDUALS from the federal government. The Constitution did NOT mention the establishment of any political party as they provided current and future generations of Americans with a national platform, the Constitution itself.

In a Republic, elected representatives are to be the PEOPLE'S REPRESENTATIVES. Unfortunately, and it should be OBVIOUS to all, the Republican representatives that signed onto a lawsuit, that the Supreme Court DISMISSED OUT OF HAND, for one state Texas has absolutely NO Constitutional authority interfering with another state. Congressman Rob Wittman and Congressman Ben Cline BETRAYED their oath of office, to protect, defend and preserve the Constitution of the United States against all enemies both foreign and DOMESTIC and that includes Donald Trump. These men do NOT represent THE PEOPLE, but Donald Trump and HIS Republican Party. I am asking Congressman Rob Wittman of the 1st Congressional District and Ben Cline of the 6th Congressional District, to do the HONORABLE thing and RESIGN, for violating your oath of office. As I do NOT expect DISHONORABLE men to do the honorable thing and RESIGN, I am asking for someone to run against these men and willing to stand up for the Constitution of the United States and run against them on the Constitution Party of Virginia line. If interested they can contact me at CPofVirginia@gmail.com.