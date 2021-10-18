Letter: Thought he was invincible!

Most of us have heard of serious illness, or lost someone to COVID-19. It really strikes home when that person is a friend, and particularly if the loss was preventable. This month I lost a friend in his 30s who was a wonderful husband, father of young children, a master mechanic and just a good person. He was unvaccinated and by all scientific and medical reasoning, this didn't have to happen.

I struggle with hearing all the excuses and misinformation about why not to take the vaccine. I'm not an expert, but I try to rely on expert advice. These medical professionals and epidemiologists certainly are better informed and trained than those of us lay folks. Why wouldn't we take a vaccine to protect ourselves, our loved ones and anyone we have contact with? It's not about freedom, but about being unselfish and doing what's best for all your vulnerable contacts.