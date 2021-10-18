Letter: Thought he was invincible!

Most of us have heard of serious illness, or lost someone to COVID-19. It really strikes home when that person is a friend, and particularly if the loss was preventable. This month I lost a friend in his 30s who was a wonderful husband, father of young children, a master mechanic and just a good person. He was unvaccinated and by all scientific and medical reasoning, this didn't have to happen.
I struggle with hearing all the excuses and misinformation about why not to take the vaccine. I'm not an expert, but I try to rely on expert advice. These medical professionals and epidemiologists certainly are better informed and trained than those of us lay folks. Why wouldn't we take a vaccine to protect ourselves, our loved ones and anyone we have contact with? It's not about freedom, but about being unselfish and doing what's best for all your vulnerable contacts.
Some of his last words were, "I wish I had been vaccinated." Please help out! Thought he was invincible!
Marshall Frank, Blacksburg