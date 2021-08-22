 Skip to main content
Letter: Thoughtful commentary on Trumka
Letter: Thoughtful commentary on Trumka

The editorial, "Trumka's legacy in Virginia," in The Roanoke Times on Aug. 10, is a thoughtful commentary about Richard Trumka's strategy of organizing labor.

He came from humble beginnings in southwestern Pennsylvania coal country, working in the mines before entering college and law school. He rose to become president of the United Mine Workers of America.

Trumka appeared to stay true to his roots, in his empathy for working people in developing the organizing tactics in the UMW as laid out in the Times editorial.

In a time of declining support for unions in general, Trumka continued to fight for pensions and healthcare benefits through nonviolent methods. His growing up in northern Appalachia gave him good insights to negotiating with companies in central Appalachia. Thanks to the Times' editorial writer for portraying that as a positive legacy in our region.

Thomas Edwards, Hollins

 

