Letter: Thoughts on war

Sunday morning, May 30th the tears came slowly, rolled down and nearly splashed across the editorial pages while reading the op-eds from former soldiers and relatives of soldiers who gave their lives for what they may have thought, I know not.

As this paper, in its thoughtlessness, killed the Thought For Today column, I wanted to send in a few thoughts on war from some former soldiers:

“I spent 33 years and four months in active military service and during that period I spent most of my time as a high class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism. I helped make Mexico and especially Tampico safe for American oil interests in 1914. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City Bank boys to collect revenues in. I helped in the raping of half a dozen Central American republics for the benefit of Wall Street. I helped purify Nicaragua for the International Banking House of Brown Brothers in 1902-1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for the American sugar interests in 1916. I helped make Honduras right for the American fruit companies in 1903. In China in 1927 I helped see to it that Standard Oil went on its way unmolested.”

―Smedley D. Butler, War is a Racket: The Antiwar Classic by America's Most Decorated Soldier