Letter: Thoughts on war

Sunday morning, May 30th the tears came slowly, rolled down and nearly splashed across the editorial pages while reading the op-eds from former soldiers and relatives of soldiers who gave their lives for what they may have thought, I know not.
As this paper, in its thoughtlessness, killed the Thought For Today column, I wanted to send in a few thoughts on war from some former soldiers:
“I spent 33 years and four months in active military service and during that period I spent most of my time as a high class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism. I helped make Mexico and especially Tampico safe for American oil interests in 1914. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City Bank boys to collect revenues in. I helped in the raping of half a dozen Central American republics for the benefit of Wall Street. I helped purify Nicaragua for the International Banking House of Brown Brothers in 1902-1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for the American sugar interests in 1916. I helped make Honduras right for the American fruit companies in 1903. In China in 1927 I helped see to it that Standard Oil went on its way unmolested.”
―Smedley D. Butler, War is a Racket: The Antiwar Classic by America's Most Decorated Soldier
"I hate war as only a soldier who has lived it can, only as one who has seen its brutality, its futility, its stupidity.” Dwight D. Eisenhower
“War is the business of barbarians.” Napolean Bonaparte
“I felt then, as I feel now, that the politicians who took us to war should have been given the guns and told to settle their differences themselves, instead of organizing nothing better than legalized mass murder.” Harry Patch
T. Michael Maher, Roanoke County