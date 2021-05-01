Letter: Throw out deck of race cards

Answer to Leonard Pitts March 24 column. When can we stop blaming every single thing on race? The spa shooter already stated that he killed those people because he frequented those establishments due to his sex addiction, and if he was there because of a sex addiction, then they were doing something other than innocent massages. He was targeting sex workers in a sexual massage establishment.

Every single race and ethnicity has sex workers. That some of those people were Asian (and all of them weren't) has nothing to do with it. The fact that Covid was labeled the "Chinese Flu" had nothing to do with it. It did come from China, just like Chinese food, Chinese checkers and Chinese porcelain. Nothing in the term "Chinese Flu" gives the faintest hint of a command or incentive to harm Asians. And if anyone thinks it does, then they have some very poor reasoning skills and very poor mental acuity.

You can't attribute intelligence, reasoning, behavior and character to race. Every race and ethnicity has some very bad apples, and they're going to do very bad things. And every race or ethnicity has some extremely wonderful people who are going to do extraordinarily good things. You can't attribute mental illness to race. All races, all ethnicities, have some people with mental illness. And let's face facts, all races and all ethnicities have some people who are just downright evil.