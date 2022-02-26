Letter: Throwing stones in glass houses

Regarding Bob Williams' "Elected leaders should know they work for us" letter (Feb. 17): I agree with his sentiment that politicians should vote their conscience. I just find this ironic considering Republicans castigate their members (Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger) when they vote their conscience.

I could not find one reference to Joe Biden calling anyone a traitor. Yes, many Democrats have used that word toward members but not Biden.

However, I did find numerous references to the former president. He insulted John McCain, Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnell, Jeff Sessions, Jeb Bush, Mike Pence, George Bush, Mitt Romney, John Kasich, Dick Cheney and more. The former guy has actively campaigned to remove from office anyone who voted for his impeachment.

Sadly, not many Republicans have a spine left. Sources include Time.com, Businessinsider.com and WSJ.com.

While I can support some of the Republican policies, I find the words "hypocrite" and "irony" come to mind when I think of most current Republicans. I would like a return to bipartisan cooperation instead of the toxic environment that is fueled by media and the uninformed.

Sharon Ellmore, Roanoke