Now that we all have run around our houses changing the time on all our clocks, another bill stopping that is stalled in the House. Every year, either before or after the time change, a bill is introduced to change it and every year for at least the past 50 years it has gone nowhere.

This year there was hope until our esteemed politicians could not agree on whether to go back or forward with the permanent time. How about compromise and change it half an hour. Why can’t they pass a simple bill like this, knowing time change affects the elderly and animals negatively. Could it be because there is no pork attached to it, or maybe it’s because no one profits from it. It’s useless in today's world so just change it!