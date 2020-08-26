Letter: Time for a change

In response to Jason Daniels’ letter to the editor “More people should not wear masks” (July 25), I was stunned by his lack of empathy for others and his total acceptance of the actions of President Trump.
COVID-19 is a virus that is not curable. Unlike the flu, there is no vaccine for COVID-19, only a few therapeutics that lessen the severity of the virus. Hence, it is our largely our behavior that determines how well we combat this disease. To date in the U.S., over 4.1 million people have been infected and 146,000 people have died. If this virus was not a serious problem, this would not have happened. I encourage Mr. Daniels to talk with a public health professional or his physician. I am certain they would encourage him to wear a mask not to protect himself so much, but to protect others. In short, it is the Golden Rule. COVID-19 is not fake news. The fake news is people saying it is not real.
Now as for President Trump, it is obvious he is ignorant, egotistical and a liar. He thinks Finland is part of Russia, that nuclear bombs should be dropped into hurricanes, that COVID-19 will magically disappear and that disinfectant taken either orally or injected into the body will rid of us the virus. This is just a short list of the truly absurd things he has said. He only thinks about himself and he has lied over 20,000 times since his election. He is not interested in trying to unite the country, only divide us. He is clearly not up to the challenge of addressing the virus or racism in our country and he campaigns like he wants to be the last president of the Confederacy. He has said he is the Chosen One and is the best president ever, but in reality, he is the 45th best. SAD!!! It is time for a change for the sake of our country’s future.
BRUCE F. WILLIAMS
LEXINGTON
