Letter: Time for a new voice in the 9th District

If you are working class, there is no reason to vote Republican. Recently, the AFL-CIO endorsed Democrat Taysha DeVaughan in the race against Morgan Griffith.

I have lived in two districts in rural Virginia, the 6th and the 9th, and been represented by Republicans for most of my life. I have watched working people time and time again vote for men who spend the entirety of their terms protecting corporations and actively voting against raising our wages and protecting our unions.

There is a reason unions endorse Democrats up and down the ballot. I trust unions more than our current congressman who helped usher in a time of weak unions and little to no worker protections. Taysha is the candidate the 9th District needs to finally turn our area around. Griffith had his chance for the last decade. Now it is time for a new voice.

Dylan Mabe, Big Stone Gap