Letter: Time for leaders to address shipping crisis

American businesses have been facing a maritime shipping crisis for more than a year, and there has been little action from the Federal Maritime Commission to address it.

Ports across the U.S. continue to suffer from severe congestion causing cargo ships to experience significant delays in unloading cargo and, ultimately, delivering product in a reasonable time.

The National Association of Chemical Distributors represents international chemical distributors and their supply-chain partners.

New data we collected in June found that while previously firms operating out of the West Coast were the hardest hit by shipping prices, East Coast firms reported a more than doubling of costs in the last three months — with average reported increases surpassing 160%.

The state of shipping as it currently sits is not sustainable and is threatening to the economic recovery of Virginia. Shipping is vital to the region — in 2020 2.8 million containers moved through the Port of Virginia.

Costs to consumers are already rising and soon businesses will be forced to close their doors. It’s past time for our leaders to take immediate action to alleviate the strain of the ongoing congestion at our nation’s ports and the growing shipping crisis.

Eric R. Byer, President and CEO, National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD), Arlington