Forest fires in Canada and California are epic. Lush forests have dried out and burnt up.

According to NASA (.gov) in the last 200 years the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has increased by 50%, accelerating climate change.

Significant long-term changes have happened to our global climate.

Action needs to be taken to reduce our global carbon footprint.

I have noticed a number of solar and wind farms around the country. We need a lot more of them. People need to support the effort to substantially increase the number of wind and solar farms.

They aren't always popular. We especially need to encourage local officials to take a stand. Time is of an essence.

Frank Mathews, Radford