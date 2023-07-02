The chaos at the U.S. southern border is a mere hint of what is to come because of the fast increase in global warming. Central and South America are moving rapidly closer to being uninhabitable for humans because of the increasing temperatures. A border wall all along the U.S.-Mexican border would not keep searchers for survival out of northern climes as global warming increases.

We North Americans must rapidly come to the realization that we should accelerate increasing renewable energy, mainly solar and wind, which are less expensive and faster to accomplish than any other energy sources, especially nuclear.

We need to quickly cover many parking lots and building roofs with solar panels, with battery storage, all over the U.S., quickly build large wind-energy systems offshore around the U.S., with battery storage, and rapidly transform our vehicles and buildings to electric energy.

Time is running out; we should have done the above a decade ago.

L. David Roper, Blacksburg