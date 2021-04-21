Letter: Time mismanagement

Last August, Christmas cards and Valentines were already on store shelves. All through the fall, we could, as usual, purchase daybook calendars to keep track of appointments.

Several years ago, for some unknown reason, these calendar books began adding July through December to the next year’s twelve-month book. This was unnecessary and wasteful, as those months were already covered by the current book.

This year’s books show a new trend; many of them began with July 2020, but instead of ending at December, they end with June 2021. It’s difficult to fathom why. Certainly some organizations end their fiscal year on June 30, but individuals usually hold to the January-December continuum in planning the year.

This trend begs the question, are we being forced into a new way of thinking-–and buying—that has no rational explanation? It makes about as much sense as dividing Daylight Savings changing of the hours into half-hour increments every three months.

Pernie Forehand, Vinton