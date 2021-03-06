Letter: Time to boycott

Most Americans are sick and tired of the "Chinese Virus," the lockdowns, the shutdowns - not to mention the masks and the 6 feet rule. It is time for America to rise up and boycott Chinese goods!

For the past two decades our politicians, Democrats and Republicans, have betrayed American workers and allowed China to steal jobs and manufacturing. Just about everything that I pick up is "Made in China."

Why is it that we hardly ever see products made by European countries, South American countries and Australia?

Think about how many local and regional jobs and businesses have disappeared to China.

Google China's 2040 plan to see where this is all headed.

G.N. Sword, Moneta