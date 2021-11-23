Letter: Time to bring manufacturing back to the U.S.A.

I grew up on the plains of Nebraska almost 80 years ago. We had a large garden and hunted and fished. The females sewed our clothes and repaired damaged articles. But we weren’t poor; our father was a lawyer. We learned self-sufficiency at an early age.

As times changed, big businesses moved to other countries and produced cheaper goods. Americans bought cheaper goods. And now we want a lot our cheaper goods NOW, but now they are more expensive and we have to wait. No more instant gratification.

The holidays are approaching and people are panicking. Why can’t we relax and think about what the holidays really mean to us and our families. Aren’t they about family, love, and celebrating religious traditions? Do we really need to buy lavish gifts?

This could be a time to rethink our priorities as a family and a nation. We can try to buy things made in the USA. It won’t be easy and it will take quite a while. And goods will be more expensive because we will be paying the workers who make our products a decent wage. The people who make our goods now make a pittance.

We would be strengthening our own economy and not China’s. We would reduce pollution. It will take patience and not immediate gratification.