Letter: Time to end

Trump conceded defeat with his Nov.15th tweet referring to Joe Biden: “HE WON because the Election was Rigged”—why do liars think everyone is lying, cheaters think everyone is cheating, and thieves believe everyone is a thief. Trump, in my lifetime, is the greatest cheater in — the presidency, marriage, golf, taxes, and business — and it is time for the greatest loser and failing reality actor to exit the stage.

It’s over, and this should be the end.

Time to roll up the circus tent — the ringmaster has been fired, the clowns let go, and the clean-up crew members are pushing brooms removing the dung left by the “elephants.”

Time for the bleached blonde “grandmas” in ill fitting MAGA paraphernalia to return home, and end their imaginary “spring break” madness.

Time for the skin heads and overweight mountain men to “gird up” and go home with the “manhood” they were so readily willing to demonstrate by the size of the weapon slung over their shoulders.

Time to end the Nuremberg-type rallies of unmasked, spittle spewing hate filled Trump supporters.

Time to end the threat to our Democratic Republic by recognizing the authoritarian and fascist bullet we dodged.

Time to end the constant use of the word “unprecedented” and unceasing reports of the midnight tweets of a madman.

Time to end the anxiety and hate fostered the past four years.

S.A. Miller, Hardy

