Letter: Time to enforce the rest of the Second Amendment

I am sick to death of the willful misreading of the Second Amendment to the Constitution. Thousands of people have died because of this misreading. And it is time the spineless politicians start reading it correctly and putting the well-regulated militia in place.

You buy a gun, any gun, and you and your weapon are signed up for the well-regulated, local and/or state commissioned, organized and conducted militia. You have joined this force because you wanted a gun. You will now attend a twice-monthly militia duty — training, practice, drill. You will pay for your lodging. You will pay for your meals. You will pay for your transportation. You miss attending, you lose your privilege to own that weapon. You will turn in your weapons. Period.