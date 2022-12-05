 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Time to enforce the rest of the Second Amendment

I am sick to death of the willful misreading of the Second Amendment to the Constitution. Thousands of people have died because of this misreading. And it is time the spineless politicians start reading it correctly and putting the well-regulated militia in place. 

You buy a gun, any gun, and you and your weapon are signed up for the well-regulated, local and/or state commissioned, organized and conducted militia. You have joined this force because you wanted a gun. You will now attend a twice-monthly militia duty — training, practice, drill. You will pay for your lodging. You will pay for your meals. You will pay for your transportation. You miss attending, you lose your privilege to own that weapon. You will turn in your weapons. Period.

You buy a gun, you have a responsibility to this society and it is time you started fulfilling that responsibility. It’s time. 

People are also reading…

Kurt Navratil, Roanoke 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Photos send mixed messages

Letter: Photos send mixed messages

I enjoyed the front page story of Scarlett, the new police chaplaincy dog. ("Scarlett ready to serve," Nov. 11) But was I the only one who saw…

Letter: Careful what you wish for

Letter: Careful what you wish for

We carry an advanced computer in our pocket, we explore space, we even dabble in virtual reality — but we do it with less and less human interaction.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert