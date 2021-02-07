Letter: Time to get to work, America

Jan. 6 was a dark day for American democracy. As someone who loves this nation and a third-year law student, who is taught the importance of the rule of law and equal justice on a daily basis, I watched the events unfold with horror, dismay and sadness.

The truth must be called out directly without any hesitation, and there must be accountability for those that perpetuated seditious acts. One uncomfortable truth is that elected leaders, including the president himself, have amplified lies, misinformation, and conspiracy theories for the past two months about the presidential election. These elected leaders, who should know better, must take responsibility for their actions.

Seeing elected officials disregard their oaths of office, even in the face of an attempted coup, is both disheartening and disturbing. Nonetheless, I give tremendous credit to the elected officials, especially Republicans, who are rightfully speaking out against this assault on democracy. Despite the tremendous uncertainty of this moment, I hope that last week’s disgusting assault on democracy will create an opening for bipartisan cooperation to tackle the multitude of issues plaguing this nation, including the deadly pandemic that killed 4,000 people Jan. 7.