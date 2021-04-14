Letter: Time to put others first

If Trump told his supporters "Jump off the bridge into traffic" or "Rob a bank and send me the money" would they?

Even if Trump outright said "Attack the Capitol," people have freedom of choice how to act. It is a personal choice to riot.

It amazes me how these rioters risked their family life, now children will live with the fact a parent/grandparent is jailed. This is truly a tragedy and devastating for a child.

In addition to all the injuries, five people needlessly died in the riot. These people were someone's child and family member. I all too well understand what it is like losing a family member.

I have to ask, what was so important it was worth not being able to raise your child, be with your family, and take the life of another person. I can't imagine taking a child's parent away, knowing that child will suffer the rest of his/her life.

It saddens me as health care professionals are fighting a pandemic at a great personal cost to themselves and their family, the rest of the U.S. cannot come together and put differences aside.