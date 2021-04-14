Letter: Time to put others first

If Trump told his supporters "Jump off the bridge into traffic" or "Rob a bank and send me the money" would they?
Even if Trump outright said "Attack the Capitol," people have freedom of choice how to act. It is a personal choice to riot.
It amazes me how these rioters risked their family life, now children will live with the fact a parent/grandparent is jailed. This is truly a tragedy and devastating for a child.
In addition to all the injuries, five people needlessly died in the riot. These people were someone's child and family member. I all too well understand what it is like losing a family member.
I have to ask, what was so important it was worth not being able to raise your child, be with your family, and take the life of another person. I can't imagine taking a child's parent away, knowing that child will suffer the rest of his/her life.
It saddens me as health care professionals are fighting a pandemic at a great personal cost to themselves and their family, the rest of the U.S. cannot come together and put differences aside.
It is time to put others first, think about outcomes of personal actions, and do the right thing. Thank God for public service workers who continue to take care of us, no matter what the personal cost is to them.