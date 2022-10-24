Letter: Time to rethink the profit motive

This time period has been touted as among the worst times in world history. We don't see it much, because we live in opulence based on the workers of the global south. Our lives are not easy, but theirs is one of unrelenting suffering.

In the cities roughly 10% of the global south population is in slavery, perhaps double that in wage slavery. Roughly 70% of the global south rural population are farmers, many of whom are dissatisfied with their work. Here, the statistics are high among Americans who are unfulfilled at their work.

This is primarily due to the profit motive. As Karl Marx points out, profit is a form of theft and slavery of the worker (google "Marx surplus value" and see Das Kapital vol.1 by Karl Marx).

I recommend that we abolish the profit motive (the desire to simply make money, a soulless practice), and replace it with a wage-based economy. Value is determined to be based on: a) the worker's total fulfillment in the workplace; b) for the greatest good of the consumer; and c) in harmony with nature. In Abraham Maslow's words, movement toward "self-actualization"; spiritually, the fulfillment of the chakras.

In addition to capitalism, we also need socialism for our basic needs, and tribalism for our greatest communion with God. All three must be in balance for societal health.

This requires rethinking the workplace for the public benefit and the sanctity of nature. We have enough infrastructure in the world to work with, but the paradigm has shifted. It is time now for all to enjoy the fruits of past labor, and live fulfilled lives. If we continue to exploit the worker, we face global war; if we continue to exploit the environment, we all die.

Seth Leonard, Christiansburg