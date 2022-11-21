 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Time to take 'no' for an answer

I have one question regarding R.P. Fralin Inc.'s ongoing proposal for 0 Brandon Ave. How many times does city council have to say no, before no, becomes no, and sticks? 

Stratton Wayne St. Clair, Roanoke 

