Letter: Time warp
Letter: Time warp

It is difficult for me to take George McDowell's column of June 15 ("When racial profiling reveals lies") seriously when he fails (three times!) to properly name the date of the unrest at our nation's Capitol.

Joe Black, Hardy

 

