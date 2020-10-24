Letter: Tinker Creek is a mess

Tinker Creek is a mess! Flooding this year has left the banks and trees along the creek festooned with plastic, as if someone has decorated the creek for Halloween. It resembles a creepy Spanish moss-draped allee leading up to some deserted, haunted mansion.

My wife and I (with the assistance of members of our church on one of the days) have spent two Saturday mornings picking plastic out of trees along the creek, and we have barely made a dent in what is there, particularly near the creek's confluence with the Roanoke River. There also are lots of plastic bottles, etc., floating in the creek.

The mess makes us wonder what visitors must think of our valley when they see such a scene. It's not exactly what you picture when you sing "America the Beautiful"! If Annie Dillard were composing her book "Pilgrim at Tinker Creek" today, I am sure she would muse unfavorably on what we have done to our local environment.

Most of the plastic hanging from the trees along the creek is in the form of single-use plastic bags, such as you get at retail stores and groceries. Tinker is a good example of why such bags should be banned, as they have been in many countries and localities. It is also a good reminder of why we need to be cognizant of the many forms of plastic that we use in our daily lives and why we need to reduce our dependence on them.