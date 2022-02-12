Letter: Tip line anathema to education

In response to the “tip line” established by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, where parents report on teachers they think are not conforming to his curriculum restrictions:

To this day, when asked who was most influential in my decisions for my future, aside from my immediate family, I reply “my teachers.”

What was it about them that has left their imprints on my memory and directly affected my life choices and career? Their attributes were numerous and varied: encouraged intellectual curiosity and exploration; freedom to search and learn about world cultures, history, ethnicities; the pursuit of excellence; respect for the honor system; self-determination in a supportive environment that promoted questions and challenges. On a personal level, they were models and mentors of kindness, perseverance, determination and respect for all.

I have been fortunate to have reached some level of academic and professional success inspired by their vision of who I could become and what I could potentially contribute to my community.

I am heartsick and devastated by the recent executive order by our new governor to stifle the educational opportunities that our children need to experience in order to be real citizens of the world. Gov. Youngkin is encouraging a state of retaliation, neighbor against neighbor. Our politics are stretching progressively into every aspect of our lives with heightened anxiety and lack of trust.

We must, as citizens of Virginia, reject in the strongest manner, this executive order and allow our educational system to be free and open to history, new ideas, different cultures. These enrich us, not stifle or oppress us.

Kathryn Waldrop Kerkering, MD, MPH, Fincastle