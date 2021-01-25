Letter: Title of doctor

A recent letter to the editor from a writer in Blacksburg ("An insult to intelligence," Jan. 11) states that Dr. Jill Biden is behaving presumptuously by using the title that she earned, i.e. Doctor of Education, from the University of Delaware. The word Doctor comes from the Latin word Docere, meaning "to teach" and was originally applied to scholars and teachers of theology. Dr. Jill Biden is a teacher and, she and anyone who has earned a doctorate, is right to use the title.

This reminds me of a teacher of economics whose class I was enrolled in while in college. He told the story of being invited to speak to a group of physicians. Physicians come lately to the title of Doctor. They began to question his economic lesson by attempting to correct him on economic principles. He pointed out that, in that room, he was the real Doctor, a teacher. Rude but true. Of course, the author of the previous letter, has that right, too, if he chooses.