I recently read that some folks on the right are upset by what they are calling “woke capitalism.” That specific term was created by conservative New York Times columnist Ross Douthat to indicate his displeasure with corporations signaling their support for progressive causes. But, originally, the term “woke” comes from African American speech and means being alert to racial prejudice and discrimination.

If someone is “woke,” their eyes are open and they see clearly. The state of becoming "woke" is beautifully described in 1 Corinthians: “For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face; now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.”

For some of us, being “woke” also means becoming aware of the injustice toward all people of color and women that has permeated our history. For others, the term seems dangerous. Is it because such an enlightened attitude threatens to expose our nation’s founding myth and our religious platitudes for what they are? At best, half-truths?

While all men and women may have been created equal, they have not been treated equally. This obvious and devastating fact has the potential to shake our nation’s foundation. Because anyone who understands this truth cannot unsee it — as it was then and as it is now. That is the danger. That is why it has become so important for the extreme right to destroy this idea of being “woke,” of seeing things as they are.

What would happen if we stopped grooming our children with fake history and phony patriotism? What if we helped them understand the devastating impact financial and social injustice has on people’s lives? What if kids were taught that LGBTQ folks are not evil or perverted, just people? What if they understood the risks of climate change so that they could someday save the planet?

While some would rather use the word “woke” to create division, sow confusion and stoke hatred, people like me would rather hew to the insight conveyed by its original meaning — that we were once blind but now we see.

Robert K. Guthrie, Roanoke