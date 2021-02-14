 Skip to main content
Letter: To impeach or not to impeach
Letter: To impeach or not to impeach

To impeach or not to impeach...that is the question...

Whether it is nobler to suffer the lies, corruption and sedition of Trump...

Or to take votes against him and show the people that our republic is more important than the Proud Boys, the White Supremacists and the QAnon.

And by opposing him end the hold he has on those who will not hear, who will not see, who fear and hate, who long for what cannot be.

To sleep; To dream...

To sleep the sleep of peace and justice. To dream the dream of peace and hope.

To impeach or not to impeach...that is the question...

Fear forever those whose actions are motivated by fear and craven ambition..

Fear not those whose actions are guided by justice and courage...

To impeach or not to impeach...that is the question.

Thomas Hall, Roanoke

 

