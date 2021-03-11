Letter: To let them know, or not

If you like paying higher gas prices, let Uncle Joe and Aunt Kame know. They don' t drive and don' t care about you.

If you like unemployment, let Uncle Joe and Aunt Kame know so they can mail you a check. They have jobs and don't care about you.

If you enjoy paying higher prices for everything you buy, let Uncle Joe and Aunt Kame know. They are wealthy and don't care about what you can or cannot afford.

If you care about the fact that you may get cancelled out of society, let Uncle Joe and Aunt Kame know. They like to keep track of how successful their plan is and if they need to make adjustments.

If you truly care about our struggling nation, DO NOT let Uncle Joe and Aunt Kame know. Along with Aunt Nancy, Cousin Chuck and Lurch Kerry. This dysfunctional family is the reason we are headed to Hell in a hand basket!

Wayne Akers, Christiansburg