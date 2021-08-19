Letter: To mask or not to mask

To mask or not to mask?; I have decided to side with those who believe that masking is against our civil liberties.

It is my right to go without. The concept of “for the greater good,” is nothing more than a control device. From now on I will practice the full rights of my liberty.

I will no longer stop at stop signs, that’s against my liberties.

I will no longer mow my lawn, it is my liberty to not do so no matter what my neighbors say.

I will no longer pay attention to speed limit signs. I also will not pay a fine for speeding because it is against my liberties to spend my hard earned money on something that curtails my liberty.

I will no longer carry liability insurance on my car. If I hit and hurt someone, well, that’s their problem.

If my child has a mild head cold, I will send her to school. Colds are a part of life, not my problem.

I will no longer pay taxes. It is against my liberties for the government to tell me how to spend my money. If this means we will no longer have schools, roads, a military, not my problem.