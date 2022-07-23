Letter: To reduce gun violence, teach citizenship

Teach citizenship to lower gun violence

The July 10 letter “Could Madison have countenanced today’s firearms?” prompts me to write. The letter’s author was referring to the commonly owned Modern Sporting Rifle: “Would Madison and other legislators have granted citizens the right to bear those kinds of ‘arms’?” Looking at that question with emphasis on what “citizens” were then and what they are now, I contend that today’s remedies ought to address the qualities of today’s citizens, not so much the qualities (or quantities) of today’s “arms.”

In looking at the “citizen” side of this equation, what kind of people were Madison and Jefferson writing their new government to serve? Answer: The kind they expected to be capable of the responsibilities of citizenship, including the ownership of arms. Extended answer: The same people that, with the benefit of publicly funded education, would understand their responsibilities and be trustworthy of governing themselves by electing their representatives directly.

So now, there is a multifaceted question of why today’s atrocities occur and recur. Ask what is different about the people today; what is the societally normative public education system doing to our young people that produces the one-in-a-million disenfranchised killer (or at least, what more could it do to detect and deter them), and what is our body of elected officials doing to fund enforcement that, at current levels, can only abide (and then investigate) these occurrences? Add to these the sensationalistic multisensory media “reporting” of every item with a bold headline and an online video, and the seed is planted for the next mass murder. Now, the gun is the last thing that is responsible. I correct myself — the gun is NOT responsible.

Time in schools must be dedicated to teaching citizenship. Vote in representatives committed to passing policies that will accomplish that.

Jason Cohen,

Blue Ridge