Letter: To support law enforcement, vote for Democrats

Richard Anderson, a leading Republican ideologue, would have us believe that Democrats do not support law enforcement.

As proof he exaggerates the import of the slogan “defund the police,” ignoring the fact that it originated in the wake of numerous instances in which rogue police gratuitously killed Black people such as George Floyd. Demagogues like Anderson then followed the old political rule of “simplify and exaggerate” to score cheap political points and avoid a discussion of the issues.

Were we to look at which party supports the police with their actions, then the answer is the Democrats. Two examples will make this abundantly clear:

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob inspired by a Republican president and encouraged by numerous Republican representatives stormed the Capitol, killing one police officer and injuring 114 others. More police officers died of suicide in the aftermath of the attack. One would think that a party that supported law enforcement would be behind an investigation into the events of that day. And you would be correct if you thought that was the Democratic Party. Republicans, with the exception of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, couldn’t care less. That is not support for law enforcement.

In 2020, 295 police officers died in the line of duty. The overwhelming majority were killed by guns. In some instances, the firepower in the hands of criminals is greater than that in the hands of law enforcement. The question then becomes, which political party supports making it more difficult for people with malicious intent to obtain a gun, decreasing the risk to law enforcement? The answer: the Democratic Party. If it were up to disingenuous Republicans like Anderson, Virginians would still be able to purchase an unlimited number of firearms each month, including assault-style weapons. Does that sound like support of law enforcement? Clearly not.

If you truly care about Blue Lives, vote Democratic.

Robert Guthrie, Roanoke