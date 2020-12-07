Letter: To whose benefit?

The Roanoke Times on Saturday, Nov. 28, featured on page A1 a story praising the efforts of Radford University to become carbon neutral. Bravo to a school that once was our “family college!”

The Times is commendable for supporting forward-thinking environmental efforts. But if our society really desires to treat threats to the natural environs seriously and intelligently, we’d abandon new construction of fuel pipelines.

Guess what, folks, pipelines can leak, a LOT before a valve is closed and a fix is applied, more similarly to an ocean tanker leak than a truck or railcar, and not as a one-time event, the price of fixes being paid by the impotent public. This is in addition to massive destruction of natural habitats of both wildlife and humans.

Shame on the courts for allowing this — and for heaping coals of ignorant contempt on dedicated environmentalists who employ peaceful means of protest to preserve our future, versus the recent chaotic riots defacing and toppling statues to the past. Big business wins again, to the tune of loads of green currency.

To those tree-sitters, I salute you as worthy heirs of other great, faithful exponents of the true progress of civilization — Thoreau, Gandhi, Martin, etc...

Pernie Forehand, Vinton