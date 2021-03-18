Letter: Tone was example of Trumpian contempt

I was taken more by the tone than the content of Ken Pearson’s extended letter to the editor ("Why we're on wrong path," Feb. 15) regarding the impeachment of former President Donald Trump and the earlier column written by London Paige, Uyen Tran, and Treya Gunn ("Why Trump should be tried," Jan. 27 op-ed). The content was unremarkable in its repetition of various discredited talking points, but it sounded remarkably foolish when I read it this morning, perhaps because of the torrent of evidence establishing Trump’s guilt. The tone, though, was a perfect example of Trumpian contempt and rudeness, the author referring multiple times to the young writers of the original essay as “children.” Perhaps Mr. Pearson will be glad to know that his idol’s inability to act with any grace has rubbed off on him. But for me, there was no pleasure in watching this man screech at his moral and intellectual betters.