I guess “Big Bucks” Bob Cowell, Roanoke’s current city manager, needs more help squandering our tax dollars so now he needs two assistants making big bucks themselves.

Our current police chief, though a nice guy and longtime employee, has proven to be a disaster when it comes to his job of reducing violent crime and staffing the department.

He also appears to be a "yes man" to the mayor and council so he will be rewarded by becoming assistant city manager. Yep, that sounds like a typical decision by the mayor and his band of money grubbers.

“Big Bucks Bob” must stay awake at night trying to figure out new ways to waste our money while the city falls apart around him. This must be a taxing job so now he needs more help to perform the job he was hired and paid to do.

Just when we thought Roanoke city leadership could get no worse, we continuously elect and appoint more less-than-competent people to positions of responsibility.

Is Roanoke city purposefully trying to self-destruct?”

Stuart Boblett, Roanoke