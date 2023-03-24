In response to Dr. Michael Bentley's commentary “Diplomacy is the way to end war for Ukraine" [March 7]:

Dr. Bentley’s idealism blinds him to the reality of facing down a brutal dictator leading a patriotic nation inspired with ancient visions of grandeur.

Since the end of World War II, Europe enjoyed an unprecedented period of peace and prosperity. Why? Because European nations joined with the United States and other allies to promote the idea that it is illegal and immoral for a strong nation to conquer its weaker neighbors. It is now illegal and unacceptable to take neighboring lands by force and profit from them.

This is a new concept in human experience. Students of the cradle of civilization learn that Egypt, Babylon, Syria, Persia — all the ancient civilizations conquered neighboring lands when they could and then became wealthy from plunder and taxes. Expansion of the Roman empire was motivated by the wealth in slaves and taxes extracted from the conquered lands. The European Dark Ages, medieval times and Renaissance were similarly times when might was right. English kings gleefully plundered France during periods when their armies were more skilled.

In France, America’s westward expansion is known as "La Conquete de la Ouste," literally the “Conquest of the West.” Did American pioneers head west to settle vacant land? No. The land belonged to native peoples, who lost it because their neighbors to the East were more powerful and numerous. What allowed the United States to annex much of Mexico in 1845? The skill of the U.S. Army.

But after World War II, Europeans and their allies, especially the United States, strove to end acceptance of might makes right. It became unacceptable for a nation-state to behave in this manner. Until now. Now Russia claims they have a right to conquer Ukraine and its rich farms and industries because they want it. If Ukraine fails to defend its people and territory, then the post-World War II era of stable national borders free from conquest will be over. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is right when he says this war is about the defense of freedom, peace and liberty in all Europe. Glory to Ukraine!

Edward Champion Jr., Blacksburg