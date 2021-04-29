Letter: Totalitarianism and political violence

Democrats label Trump Hitler and his supporters Nazis, but use similar tactics to demolish a constitutional democracy. Totalitarians employ political violence as a strategy to gain power. Nazi Stormtroopers, “Brownshirts,” engaged in rioting to terrorize, eventually compelling allegiance and suppressing dissent. Antifa and Black Lives Matter, Inc, are their counterparts—rioting, destroying property, assaulting. The TIME article indicates that Antifa, BLM Inc., and Democrat operatives coordinated to use terrorism strategically: “the summer’s social-justice protests had sent a signal to business owners too: the potential for economy disrupting civil disorder,” that is, loss of livelihood and bodily harm.

The Nazis would instigate atrocities and then blame their opponent, the Communists. The Reichstag fire originated when Nazis posing as Communists persuaded a Communist to set the fire. That evening, Nazis entered the building and also set fires. The Communist, unaware, set his own fire, and was immediately arrested with other Communists not even there. Using the fire as an excuse, Hitler vilified and suppressed the Communist party, suspended Weimar Constitution civil liberties, including freedom of speech, as a “defensive measure,” “against acts of violence endangering the state,” “for the protection of the people.” In addition, the national government assumed the responsibilities of state governments, much as HR1 nationalizes election regulations.