Letter: Totalitarianism and political violence

Democrats label Trump Hitler and his supporters Nazis, but use similar tactics to demolish a constitutional democracy. Totalitarians employ political violence as a strategy to gain power. Nazi Stormtroopers, “Brownshirts,” engaged in rioting to terrorize, eventually compelling allegiance and suppressing dissent. Antifa and Black Lives Matter, Inc, are their counterparts—rioting, destroying property, assaulting. The TIME article indicates that Antifa, BLM Inc., and Democrat operatives coordinated to use terrorism strategically: “the summer’s social-justice protests had sent a signal to business owners too: the potential for economy disrupting civil disorder,” that is, loss of livelihood and bodily harm.
The Nazis would instigate atrocities and then blame their opponent, the Communists. The Reichstag fire originated when Nazis posing as Communists persuaded a Communist to set the fire. That evening, Nazis entered the building and also set fires. The Communist, unaware, set his own fire, and was immediately arrested with other Communists not even there. Using the fire as an excuse, Hitler vilified and suppressed the Communist party, suspended Weimar Constitution civil liberties, including freedom of speech, as a “defensive measure,” “against acts of violence endangering the state,” “for the protection of the people.” In addition, the national government assumed the responsibilities of state governments, much as HR1 nationalizes election regulations.
How similar is the January 6 Capitol break-in? The NYPD and FBI Norfolk warned the Capitol police days before that they had credible intelligence right- and left-wing anarchist groups were planning a riot during the Senate’s vote count certification. The chief of the Capitol police requested the National Guard of the Sargent-at-Arms, who reports to Pelosi, but the request was denied by DoD political appointees and the Democrat mayor of DC.
The break-in was the perfect event to damage Trump. It interrupted objections to the vote count and prevented the first public presentation of election fraud evidence beyond state legislature hearings. Subsequently, Pelosi termed the event an “insurrection,” though intruders were unarmed. She used it as an excuse to impeach Trump, blame Republicans, forbid mention of election fraud, and install a military force and fences around the Capitol, denying citizens access to their government. Finally, Pelosi used it to introduce a number of bills that weaken, defy, or erase provisions of the Constitution, particularly the Bill of Rights.
William Skaff, Roanoke County