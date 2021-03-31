Letter: Totalitarianism, Then and Now

Democratic politicians and allies customarily refer to Trump as Hitler and his supporters as Nazis. However, during the Weimar Republic, the German democracy from 1919 to 1933, Nazis employed tactics similar to Democrats to destroy a constitutional democracy.

The Nazis eliminated meaningful elections to establish a one-party government. Similarly, according to a TIME magazine article, “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election,” by a left-wing journalist using left-wing sources, “Trump was right. There was a conspiracy behind the scenes” to ensure Biden wins.

According to TIME, Democrat operatives and allied organizations held regular meetings; dispatched lawyers to bypass state legislatures to change election procedures; persuaded millions to vote by mail for the first time —using ballot mass mailings and flexible deadlines without signature matching; conducted a public-awareness campaign for acceptance of late election results; financed unattended ballot drop boxes in Democrat districts; persuaded social media CEOs to adopt more rigorous rules that targeted Republican content for removal; and coordinated with Antifa and BLM Inc. regarding whether and when to instigate riots.