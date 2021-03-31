Letter: Totalitarianism, Then and Now

Democratic politicians and allies customarily refer to Trump as Hitler and his supporters as Nazis. However, during the Weimar Republic, the German democracy from 1919 to 1933, Nazis employed tactics similar to Democrats to destroy a constitutional democracy.
The Nazis eliminated meaningful elections to establish a one-party government. Similarly, according to a TIME magazine article, “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election,” by a left-wing journalist using left-wing sources, “Trump was right. There was a conspiracy behind the scenes” to ensure Biden wins.
According to TIME, Democrat operatives and allied organizations held regular meetings; dispatched lawyers to bypass state legislatures to change election procedures; persuaded millions to vote by mail for the first time —using ballot mass mailings and flexible deadlines without signature matching; conducted a public-awareness campaign for acceptance of late election results; financed unattended ballot drop boxes in Democrat districts; persuaded social media CEOs to adopt more rigorous rules that targeted Republican content for removal; and coordinated with Antifa and BLM Inc. regarding whether and when to instigate riots.
The result: by October, over 70% believed they would not know the winner election night; 50% of voters cast ballots by mail; 25% voted early; only 25% vote in person on Election Day. Pelosi’s HR1 contains all these tactics and makes them mandatory in all states, perpetuating opportunities for fraud.
The Nazis enforced widespread censorship. Critical newspapers were shut down. Today, mainstream media is Democrat propaganda. Social media delete conservative entries. Amazon delists books it disagrees with politically. Democrats call for a Truth Commission to correct “disinformation,” that is, to enforce the Democrat perception of reality.
Totalitarianism becomes fascism when racism is adopted. Leftists are fascists in their universal hatred for other white people, following “critical race theory.” To claim that white people are inherently racist, and thus morally inferior to other races, is the same as the Nazis claiming that Jews, other Caucasian ethnicities, and Black people are morally, mentally, and physically inferior to the Aryan race. The Chinese American Citizens Alliance Greater New York finds CRT a “hateful fraud”: “Black Lives Matter rioters with CRT signs assaulted our rally supporting merit-based education.”
William Skaff, Roanoke County