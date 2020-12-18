Letter: Traffic deaths from legalized marijuana

Has our governor or any member of our General Assembly read that traffic deaths have risen in states that have legalized marijuana more than in states that have not? Doesn't that tell anybody anything? Please do not tell me it is coincidence. We already have a hard time enforcing the drunk driving laws in Virginia, so why do we want to add the "stoners" to the highways? This will do nothing but increase traffic deaths in our state, especially among young people. I pray the men and women of the General Assembly use their heads on this issue.