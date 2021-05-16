Letter: Tragedy, mourning and…litter

I’ve really struggled with writing this letter given the risk of seeming callous and insensitive, but I feel compelled to offer a different perspective on your April 10 article, "Family mourns Roanoke 3-year-old shot to death one year ago."

First, to the Claytor family and friends, please accept my deepest sympathies and regrets for the horrific loss of young Nazim. I wept when reading the article and cannot even begin to imagine your pain and sorrow. Certainly many of us have experienced the death of a loved one, but the additional tragedy of it taking the life of such a beautiful, innocent young boy, and being caused by a violent shooting, must make it so much more painful.

As an outsider looking in, I have the luxury of also seeing the article from wider perspective.

The description and multiple images of helium filled Mylar balloons being released into the air also sincerely troubled me.

As a citizen of the planet and environmental scientist, I couldn’t help but think that those balloons are destined to fall back to earth somewhere and leave a trail of persistent, non-degradable litter that blights another community, kills wildlife and leaches toxic compounds into the soil and water, for years or even decades.