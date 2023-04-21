When we remember folks who died or were hurt in a tragedy, we forget the sick soul who caused the tragedy. We should pray for them and their family. Their family is suffering. One out of five people have a mental illness, maybe more.

I have no idea how I would feel if I lost someone dear to me in such a tragedy, but I pray I'd be able to understand and forgive. I know I would be angry as I am with a lot of illnesses.

Money and time should be spent on research and help for the illness that is so hard to cope with.

The Founding Fathers had no idea what guns would be like today. People interpret the Second Amendment in different ways. "A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." To me it does not say every home should have an arsenal. In the early days of our country guns were needed to provide food and protection.

Guns are not the culprits, sick people are. Campaign for the brain. Contribute to NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) or any group that is studying ways to help people with mental illness.

Carol Goad, Roanoke County