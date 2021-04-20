Letter: Train should run through Shenandoah Valley

The editorial "Next step: Amtrak to Bristol" (March 27) is a convincing argument for extending rail passenger service to our area.

However, it would be more effective and cost-competitive to reroute the second train from Bristol (or Christiansburg) up the Shenandoah Valley line to draw the maximum number of vehicles away from that old killer and parking lot, I-81, and to serve more passengers that now enjoy no rail service.

Look at a rail map. The shortest route from the New River valley is the Norfolk Southern Shenandoah Valley line through Roanoke to New York that serves an additional population market than the present, longer route through Lynchburg and Charlottesville. Many small towns line on this route and are served by many medium-sized cities, such as Lexington. Harrisonburg, Winchester and others that now have no rail service at all but are only a short taxi ride from the Shenandoah Valley line.

Such a train would not only provide rail service to an area that has none but also draw the maximum number of vehicles from I-81. This would be a better choice for a second train, whether it begins in Bristol or Christiansburg, which could only cannibalize ridership from the present route through Lynchburg.