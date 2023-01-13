Letter: Transfer portal takes toll on bowls

Move the NCAA Football Transfer Portal date.

Several FBS teams are significantly degraded entering into their bowl games because of the transfer portal and other players declaring for the NFL. Why not change the opening date for the transfer portal to the day after the FBS championship game?

That would allow all bowl teams to be at their original strength and should allow enough time for the orderly transfer of players before the beginning of the next football season.

I have personally lost interest in the bowl games because the teams playing are in many cases not the same teams they were when originally selected.

John Byrne, Blacksburg