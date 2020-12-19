Letter: Translation matters

His letter was well-intended but his translation of the mathematical operation into English words failed to earn an A. While attempting to correct a calculation error in another’s mathematics, Mr. Oen failed to use accurate syntax to describe the calculation for determining the percentage of Covid-19 deaths in Virginia using 3,457 (Covid-19 deaths data published in The Roanoke Times on Oct. 20) compared to the state population of 8.65 million (from snapchatva.org ). Calculating the percentage of deaths in a population requires interpreting the ratio of death count (3,457) to population (8,650,000). Mr. Oen describes this calculation as “8th grade arithmetic” requiring one to “divide 3,457 into 8.65 million.” Sadly for 8th graders and Mr. Oen, the result of this division would be slightly more than 2,502 or what a middle school mathematics teacher would call an unreasonable answer to the basic question.

I agree that Mr. Oen provides accurate numerical values to answer to his question because he actually reversed that order of division when calculating. He clearly divided 3,457 by 8.65 million to answer the question “what is the ratio of deaths to population, written as a percentage of the population?” He began with correct data. He applied precision in his rote calculations. However, he did get lost in translation. That is, he incorrectly translated his mathematics into literal English and shared that error with readers. His syntax was likely unintentional. However, the innumeracy displayed in this linguistic error is one that happens frequently not only in 8th grade. His mistake provides an excellent reminder that published words matter to avoid misleading the reader. Getting lost in translation in any language, including the language of mathematics, is a challenge to avoid if we intend to communicate clearly when speaking or writing. That is another valuable lesson from 2020.