Letter: Tree ordinance needed

Roanoke needs tree ordinance

As the large trees are causing immense damages to both private and public properties, the owners of the property with the trees should be fully responsible of the dangerous situations, such as leaning branches on the neighbors’ houses and the possibilities of falling or the actual damages. Regardless of the homeowner’s insurance policy, which still covers the damages caused by the neighbor’s tree, it should not be the victim’s responsibility to pay for such a damage.

On an occasion in 2019, I met the respected Roanoke City Council member Joseph Cobb and expressed my concern about this situation, but the matter was forgotten. It is necessary for the city council to pass an ordinance to hold the owners responsible for the trees on their properties. By passing such an ordinance, people will not be obliged to carry burdens of damages caused by the neighbors’ trees. The burdens might be monetary and the lives of people.