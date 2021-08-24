Letter: Tree ordinance needed

Roanoke needs tree ordinance
As the large trees are causing immense damages to both private and public properties, the owners of the property with the trees should be fully responsible of the dangerous situations, such as leaning branches on the neighbors’ houses and the possibilities of falling or the actual damages. Regardless of the homeowner’s insurance policy, which still covers the damages caused by the neighbor’s tree, it should not be the victim’s responsibility to pay for such a damage.
On an occasion in 2019, I met the respected Roanoke City Council member Joseph Cobb and expressed my concern about this situation, but the matter was forgotten. It is necessary for the city council to pass an ordinance to hold the owners responsible for the trees on their properties. By passing such an ordinance, people will not be obliged to carry burdens of damages caused by the neighbors’ trees. The burdens might be monetary and the lives of people.
To assess the danger of a tree, the council should designate a person to confirm the necessity of cutting it down, and hence, inform the owner with a written notification of the action that needs to be taken by the property owner. Preventing or mitigating the risk of falling trees begins from assessing and cutting it before the occurrence of disasters. The city council’s decision would protect the citizens of Roanoke.
Proper maintenance and reducing trees around properties will curtail loss of thousands of dollars. To implement an ordinance to require the owners to maintain the existing trees on their properties to the level which is not a risk to the neighbors could prevent major damages that affect the citizens in the city.
Serwan Zangana, Roanoke
U.S. should lead in renewable energy
Many of us take pride in seeing the United States as a world leader for the good of mankind. In some ways, yes, and in other ways, not so much. In addressing the biggest challenge in human history, rapid climate change, we are woefully behind, especially considering our potential.
Every day, more people get it: if we do not transition away from fossil fuels as fast as possible, the consequences will be catastrophic and irreversible.
Some don’t recognize the authority of 98% of the world’s leading scientists, or the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, thinking climate change is a Chinese hoax.
However, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, China leads the world with 895 gigawatts of installed renewable energy capacity.
We follow with 292, then Brazil with 150, India with 134, Germany with 132 and Canada with 101.